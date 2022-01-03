UrduPoint.com

Cambodia Records Over 5 Bln USD In Tax Revenue In 2021: PM

Muhammad Irfan Published January 03, 2022 | 04:21 PM

Cambodia records over 5 bln USD in tax revenue in 2021: PM

The Cambodian government got 5.07 billion U.S. dollars in revenue from tax and customs in 2021, Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen said on Monday

PHNOM PENH, Jan. 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) --:The Cambodian government got 5.07 billion U.S. Dollars in revenue from tax and customs in 2021, Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen said on Monday.

Hun Sen said the General Department of Taxation (GDT) earned 2.

78 billion dollars last year, 24 percent higher than the self-imposed target, while the General Department of Customs and Excise (GDCE) earned 2.29 billion dollars, 3 percent lower than the target.

The prime minister announced this in a speech live broadcast on the National Television of Cambodia (TVK) during a groundbreaking ceremony for building a national road in the southwestern Koh Kong province.

"Our economy is returning to normal, and our tax revenue in late 2021 was good," he said. "Our economic growth is projected at around 3 percent last year."

Related Topics

Prime Minister Road Hun Cambodia TV From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Bangladesh reports highest COVID-19 infection rate ..

Bangladesh reports highest COVID-19 infection rate in nearly 3 months

3 minutes ago
 Two killed in different incidents

Two killed in different incidents

3 minutes ago
 NSFC, Gates Foundation to fund int'l research for ..

NSFC, Gates Foundation to fund int'l research for malaria eradication

3 minutes ago
 Foreign Policy Advisers From Russia, Germany and F ..

Foreign Policy Advisers From Russia, Germany and France to Meet This Week - Germ ..

3 minutes ago
 Added value of China's sports industry tops 1.07 t ..

Added value of China's sports industry tops 1.07 trln yuan in 2020

3 minutes ago
 India reports 33,750 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 33,750 new COVID-19 cases

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.