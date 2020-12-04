Cambodia records two new local COVID-19 infections

Cambodia's Ministry of Health announced in a statement on Thursday that two more people tested positive for COVID-19, raising the total number of infected people in the first-ever community transmission to 19

PHNOM PENH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ):Cambodia's Ministry of Health announced in a statement on Thursday that two more people tested positive for COVID-19, raising the total number of infected people in the first-ever community transmission to 19.

The first community transmission was detected on Saturday after a local family of six people, who reside in both capital Phnom Penh and northwest Siem Reap province, confirmed positive for the virus, as the origin of their infection was still unknown.

The new patients include a 23-year-old Cambodian man, who works for a bank on Monivong Boulevard and his 21-year-old sister, who works for another bank on Samdach Pan Avenue in central Phnom Penh, the statement said.

It added that the two patients live in Phnom Penh's Chbar Ampov district. According to a contact tracing, the man contracted the virus from a 36-year-old woman, who tested positive for the virus on Sunday.

The government decided to close the locations of the two banks temporarily, and all of their staff members are required to undergo COVID-19 tests and quarantine for 14 days, according to the statement.

The ministry had conducted 8,766 COVID-19 tests since Saturday, resulting in the discovery of the 19 cases, the statement added.

Since January to date, the Southeast Asian country has recorded a total of 331 confirmed COVID-19 cases, the statement said, adding that none have died and 304 have recovered.