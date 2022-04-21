Cambodia reduces quarantine period for unvaccinated inbound travelers to 7 days

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PHNOM PENH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) --:Cambodia decided on Thursday to reduce a quarantine period for unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated travelers from 14 days to seven days, Health Minister Mam Bunheng said in a statement.

"Travelers entering Cambodia by land borders must undergo two rapid tests-one on the first day before entering the quarantine center and the other on the seventh day to end their quarantine," he said.

"For those entering the country by air, they must take a rapid test on the seventh day to end their quarantine," he added.

Bunheng said the decision took effect immediately.

The minister also advised health authorities to provide COVID-19 vaccines to unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated Cambodian travelers on the seventh day when they are allowed to leave quarantine facilities.