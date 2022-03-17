UrduPoint.com

Cambodia Reinstates Visa-on-arrival Scheme For Vaccinated Travellers

Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2022 | 01:56 PM

Cambodia reinstates visa-on-arrival scheme for vaccinated travellers

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen announced on Thursday that all inbound travelers are no longer required to present a medical certificate for a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours prior to their arrivals to the country

PHNOM PENH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen announced on Thursday that all inbound travelers are no longer required to present a medical certificate for a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours prior to their arrivals to the country.

Speaking during an inauguration ceremony of an orphanage in Prey Veng province, Hun Sen said all inbound passengers will also not be required to undergo a rapid test upon their arrivals at any ports of entry.

Moreover, he said the southeast Asian nation decided to reinstate the visa-on-arrival scheme for all international travelers entering the county by air, land and sea.

These decisions took effect immediately, he said.

"We lift these restrictions in order to attract investors, business people and tourists," Hun Sen said in a speech live broadcast on the state-run National Television of Cambodia (TVK). "We must learn to live with COVID-19." Health Minister Mam Bunheng said all inbound passengers must show their COVID-19 vaccination cards or certificates upon their arrivals.

"For unvaccinated passengers, they must undergo a 14-day quarantine at facilities designated by the Ministry of Health or competent authorities," he said in a statement.

Lim Heng, vice-president of the Cambodia Chamber of Commerce, is strongly confident that the latest move would encourage international investors and tourists to Cambodia.

"This full reopening of borders for vaccinated travelers clearly reflects the government's success in its vaccination drive against COVID-19, with China being the main vaccine supplier," he told Xinhua.

Cambodia has so far administered one dose of COVID-19 vaccines to 14.76 million people, or 92.3 percent of its 16 million population, the Ministry of Health said.

Of them, 13.89 million, or 86.8 percent of the total population, have been fully vaccinated with two required shots, the ministry added.

Most of the jabs used in the country's immunization campaign are China's Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Business China Prey Veng Hun Cambodia Chamber Commerce TV All Government Asia Million

Recent Stories

5.1-magnitude quake hits China's Gansu, no casualt ..

5.1-magnitude quake hits China's Gansu, no casualties reported

4 minutes ago
 Africa's COVID-19 cases pass 11.28 mln: Africa CDC ..

Africa's COVID-19 cases pass 11.28 mln: Africa CDC

4 minutes ago
 Opposition parties become tools of Western powers: ..

Opposition parties become tools of Western powers: State Minister

4 minutes ago
 Chinese mainland reports 1,226 new local COVID-19 ..

Chinese mainland reports 1,226 new local COVID-19 cases

4 minutes ago
 Asrar Shah all set to perform at FJWU

Asrar Shah all set to perform at FJWU

19 minutes ago
 Lumpy Skin disease of animals doesn't transfer to ..

Lumpy Skin disease of animals doesn't transfer to humans: DG Livestock Dept

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>