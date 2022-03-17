Cambodia reinstates visa-on-arrival scheme for vaccinated travellers

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen announced on Thursday that all inbound travelers are no longer required to present a medical certificate for a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours prior to their arrivals to the country

PHNOM PENH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen announced on Thursday that all inbound travelers are no longer required to present a medical certificate for a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours prior to their arrivals to the country.

Speaking during an inauguration ceremony of an orphanage in Prey Veng province, Hun Sen said all inbound passengers will also not be required to undergo a rapid test upon their arrivals at any ports of entry.

Moreover, he said the southeast Asian nation decided to reinstate the visa-on-arrival scheme for all international travelers entering the county by air, land and sea.

These decisions took effect immediately, he said.

"We lift these restrictions in order to attract investors, business people and tourists," Hun Sen said in a speech live broadcast on the state-run National Television of Cambodia (TVK). "We must learn to live with COVID-19." Health Minister Mam Bunheng said all inbound passengers must show their COVID-19 vaccination cards or certificates upon their arrivals.

"For unvaccinated passengers, they must undergo a 14-day quarantine at facilities designated by the Ministry of Health or competent authorities," he said in a statement.

Lim Heng, vice-president of the Cambodia Chamber of Commerce, is strongly confident that the latest move would encourage international investors and tourists to Cambodia.

"This full reopening of borders for vaccinated travelers clearly reflects the government's success in its vaccination drive against COVID-19, with China being the main vaccine supplier," he told Xinhua.

Cambodia has so far administered one dose of COVID-19 vaccines to 14.76 million people, or 92.3 percent of its 16 million population, the Ministry of Health said.

Of them, 13.89 million, or 86.8 percent of the total population, have been fully vaccinated with two required shots, the ministry added.

Most of the jabs used in the country's immunization campaign are China's Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines.