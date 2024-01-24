Cambodia Reports 1 More Case Of Monkeypox
Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2024 | 02:10 PM
PHNOM PENH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) -- Cambodia reported one more case of monkeypox, bringing the total number of infections to four since last December, the Ministry of Health has said in a statement.
"Laboratory results from the National Institute of Public Health showed on Wednesday that another man was tested positive for monkeypox, so the total confirmed cases of monkeypox in Cambodia have risen to four," the ministry said . "The latest patient has been undergoing proper treatment at a hospital.
"
Meanwhile, the ministry renewed calls on people to be cautious, saying that monkeypox virus is transmitted from person to person through all forms of sexual contact with a person with monkeypox and through direct contact with wounds, body fluids, saliva, and equipment contaminated with the virus.
It added that monkeypox virus can be passed from mother to child through an umbilical cord during or after birth if a pregnant woman has the virus.
