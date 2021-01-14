Cambodia reports 13 new imported COVID-19 cases, 411 in total

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Cambodia on Thursday confirmed 13 new imported COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of infections in the country to 411 so far, said a Health Ministry statement

PHNOM PENH (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Cambodia on Thursday confirmed 13 new imported COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of infections in the country to 411 so far, said a Health Ministry statement.

The new cases were detected on eight Cambodian migrant workers.

"The results of their samples' tests indicated that the 13 persons above were positive for the COVID-19," it said.

Currently, they are undergoing treatment at the designated COVID-19 hospitals, it added.

The Southeast Asian nation has registered a total of 411 confirmed COVID-19 cases to date, with zero deaths and 377 recoveries, the statement said.