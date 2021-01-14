UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cambodia Reports 13 New Imported COVID-19 Cases, 411 In Total

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 01:02 PM

Cambodia reports 13 new imported COVID-19 cases, 411 in total

Cambodia on Thursday confirmed 13 new imported COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of infections in the country to 411 so far, said a Health Ministry statement

PHNOM PENH (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Cambodia on Thursday confirmed 13 new imported COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of infections in the country to 411 so far, said a Health Ministry statement.

The new cases were detected on eight Cambodian migrant workers.

"The results of their samples' tests indicated that the 13 persons above were positive for the COVID-19," it said.

Currently, they are undergoing treatment at the designated COVID-19 hospitals, it added.

The Southeast Asian nation has registered a total of 411 confirmed COVID-19 cases to date, with zero deaths and 377 recoveries, the statement said.

Related Topics

Cambodia Asia

Recent Stories

Cambodia resumes mass trial of opposition figures

4 minutes ago

Greece green-lights luxury tourism development pro ..

4 minutes ago

China's Jilin reports 2 asymptomatic COVID-19 case ..

4 minutes ago

Scrapping of old buses, wagons to reduce air pollu ..

4 minutes ago

Chinese mainland reports 124 new locally transmitt ..

14 minutes ago

Beijing reports 1 new imported confirmed COVID-19 ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.