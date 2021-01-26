Cambodia reports 2 new imported COVID-19 cases, total now at 460

(@FahadShabbir)

PHNOM PENH (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Cambodia on Tuesday confirmed two new imported COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections in the kingdom to 460, said a Ministry of Health (MoH) statement.

The new cases were detected on a 24-year-old Indonesian man coming from Indonesia and a 23-year-old Cambodian woman returning from neighboring Thailand, the statement said, adding that both arrived in Cambodia on Jan.

12.

The Indonesian man was positive for the virus in his second test, while the Cambodian woman was found the virus in her third test, the statement said.

They are currently undergoing treatment at designated COVID-19 hospitals.

The Southeast Asian nation has so far registered a total of 460 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with zero deaths and 412 recoveries, according to the statement.