Cambodia reports 2 new imported COVID-19 cases, total now at 476

PHNOM PENH (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Cambodia on Tuesday confirmed two new imported COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections in the kingdom to 476, said a Ministry of Health (MoH) statement.

The new cases were detected on a 19-year-old Cambodian woman returning from the United States and a 26-year-old Chinese woman, the statement said, adding that both arrived in Phnom Penh on Feb. 7 via a connecting flight in South Korea.

"The two women were tested positive for the COVID-19 upon their arrivals," the statement said.

Currently, one patient is undergoing treatment at the Chak Angre Health Center and the other at the National Center for Tuberculosis and Leprosy Control, it added.

The statement said 90 passengers on the same flight have been placed under a 14-day mandatory quarantine at designated quarantine facilities in the capital.

The Southeast Asian nation has so far recorded a total of 476 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with zero deaths and 457 recoveries, it added.