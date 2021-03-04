Cambodia reports 31 new COVID-19 cases, total at 909

Cambodia on Thursday confirmed 31 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections in the kingdom to 909 to date, said a Ministry of Health (MoH) statement

PHNOM PENH (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Cambodia on Thursday confirmed 31 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections in the kingdom to 909 to date, said a Ministry of Health (MoH) statement.

The new infections included 28 locally transmitted cases in capital Phnom Penh and southwestern Preah Sihanouk province and three imported cases, the statement said.

It added that the imported cases were found on three Indonesians traveling to the kingdom on Tuesday from Indonesia via a connecting flight in Singapore.

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen on Thursday called on Preah Sihanouk residents not to leave the province after the number of infections in the province has increased in recent days.

"For capital Phnom Penh, although the situation has been brought under control, people should not leave home if unnecessary," he said during a press conference.

The kingdom confirmed the third community COVID-19 outbreak on Feb. 20, with 402 people infected so far, Hun Sen said.

In a bid to contain the outbreak, schools, gyms and entertainment venues as well as dozens of businesses have been temporarily closed.

Cambodia launched an anti-COVID-19 vaccination drive on Feb. 10 after receiving the first batch of Sinopharm vaccine from China.

Hun Sen said that as of Wednesday, 125,668 people in the priority groups had been inoculated with the Sinopharm vaccine.