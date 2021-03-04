UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cambodia Reports 31 New COVID-19 Cases, Total At 909

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 12:04 PM

Cambodia reports 31 new COVID-19 cases, total at 909

Cambodia on Thursday confirmed 31 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections in the kingdom to 909 to date, said a Ministry of Health (MoH) statement

PHNOM PENH (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Cambodia on Thursday confirmed 31 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections in the kingdom to 909 to date, said a Ministry of Health (MoH) statement.

The new infections included 28 locally transmitted cases in capital Phnom Penh and southwestern Preah Sihanouk province and three imported cases, the statement said.

It added that the imported cases were found on three Indonesians traveling to the kingdom on Tuesday from Indonesia via a connecting flight in Singapore.

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen on Thursday called on Preah Sihanouk residents not to leave the province after the number of infections in the province has increased in recent days.

"For capital Phnom Penh, although the situation has been brought under control, people should not leave home if unnecessary," he said during a press conference.

The kingdom confirmed the third community COVID-19 outbreak on Feb. 20, with 402 people infected so far, Hun Sen said.

In a bid to contain the outbreak, schools, gyms and entertainment venues as well as dozens of businesses have been temporarily closed.

Cambodia launched an anti-COVID-19 vaccination drive on Feb. 10 after receiving the first batch of Sinopharm vaccine from China.

Hun Sen said that as of Wednesday, 125,668 people in the priority groups had been inoculated with the Sinopharm vaccine.

Related Topics

Prime Minister China Phnom Penh Hun Singapore Indonesia Cambodia From

Recent Stories

Multan Gymkhana set to start operation soon : Comm ..

2 minutes ago

Likelihood of Iceland Volcano Eruption High as Non ..

2 minutes ago

China made Covid vaccine shows 86% efficacy: Naush ..

2 minutes ago

Three People Sustain Life-Threatening Injuries in ..

8 minutes ago

Australia reveals 10-year plan to transform manufa ..

8 minutes ago

Meghan Markle suggests Palace 'perpetuating falseh ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.