Cambodia Reports 6th Confirmed Case Of Mpox
Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2024 | 01:20 PM
PHNOM PENH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Cambodia has recorded another confirmed case of mpox, also known as monkeypox, bringing the total number of infections in the kingdom to six since last December, the Ministry of Health.
"Laboratory results from the National Institute of Public Health showed that another man was diagnosed with mpox, so the total confirmed cases of the disease in Cambodia have risen to six," the ministry said.
"The latest patient has been undergoing proper treatment at a hospital."
The ministry renewed calls on people to be cautious, saying that mpox virus can be transmitted from person to person through all forms of sexual contact with a person with mpox and through direct contact with wounds, body fluids, saliva, and equipment contaminated with the virus.
It added that mpox can be passed from mother to child through an umbilical cord during or after birth if a pregnant woman has the disease.
Recent Stories
NA-122 unofficial results: Latif Khosa defeats Khawaja Saad Rafique
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2024
U19 WC: Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in thrilling contest
Elections 2024: counting process underway as nation awaits results
Pakistan Army congratulates nation on peaceful general elections
US Supreme Court skeptical of keeping Trump off the ballot
EC delegation express satisfaction over transparent polling process in Attock
Russia says 100 POWs returned in swap with Ukraine
Elections peacefully conducted across Sindh
PEC directs action against Qadir Mandokhel for interfering secrecy of voting
Ukraine army chief Zaluzhny removed from post
More Stories From World
-
China's large exoplanet-hunting telescope to be operational in 20266 minutes ago
-
Japan outlines new system on training foreign workers6 minutes ago
-
Poland smashes Estonia in ice hockey Olympic qualifier6 minutes ago
-
Across China: Italian scientist sees vibrant China amid Spring Festival travel rush16 minutes ago
-
George wants England to show 'passion and emotion' against Wales26 minutes ago
-
Argentines at odds, Milei and Pope Francis to meet46 minutes ago
-
Tokyo's Nikkei inches up at close1 hour ago
-
Rumours swirl over bitcoin inventor Nakamoto's identity1 hour ago
-
Trump bumps delegate count with easy Nevada caucus win2 hours ago
-
Pakistan pushes for self-determination of Palestinians, Kashmiris at IPU Hearing2 hours ago
-
'Miracle' rescue nearly 60 hours after Philippine landslide2 hours ago
-
Strikes on Gaza's Rafah as US warns of potential 'disaster'2 hours ago