Cambodia reports 6th confirmed case of mpox

PHNOM PENH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Cambodia has recorded another confirmed case of mpox, also known as monkeypox, bringing the total number of infections in the kingdom to six since last December, the Ministry of Health.

"Laboratory results from the National Institute of Public Health showed that another man was diagnosed with mpox, so the total confirmed cases of the disease in Cambodia have risen to six," the ministry said.

"The latest patient has been undergoing proper treatment at a hospital."

The ministry renewed calls on people to be cautious, saying that mpox virus can be transmitted from person to person through all forms of sexual contact with a person with mpox and through direct contact with wounds, body fluids, saliva, and equipment contaminated with the virus.

It added that mpox can be passed from mother to child through an umbilical cord during or after birth if a pregnant woman has the disease.