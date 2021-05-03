UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cambodia Reports 841 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally At 15,361

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 06:34 PM

Cambodia reports 841 new COVID-19 cases, tally at 15,361

Cambodia reported 841 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the national tally to 15,361, the Ministry of Health said in a statement on Monday

PHNOM PENH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Cambodia reported 841 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the national tally to 15,361, the Ministry of Health said in a statement on Monday.

The new cases included 525 in capital Phnom Penh.

A total of 61 patients have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 5,430, while the death toll reached 106.

Cambodia has been enduring the third wave of COVID-19 community transmission since Feb. 20. In a bid to flatten the infection curve, the country has imposed a lockdown in Phnom Penh and adjacent Ta Khmau city in Kandal from April 15 to May 5, and in the coastal city of Preah Sihanouk from April 23 to May 6.

The country launched an anti-COVID-19 inoculation drive on Feb 10. So far, some 1.42 million out of the kingdom's 16-million population had been vaccinated against the virus, showed a government report.

Related Topics

Phnom Penh Cambodia April May From Government Million

Recent Stories

Several shops, hotels, dairies sealed for violatio ..

2 minutes ago

Commissioner asks setting up COVID Wards in public ..

2 minutes ago

Minister for observing SOPs on eid shopping

2 minutes ago

Tarbaila dam water level remains 8 feet above dead ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister expresses condolences

4 minutes ago

Northern Ireland centenary seen as opportunity to ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.