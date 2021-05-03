Cambodia reports 841 new COVID-19 cases, tally at 15,361

Cambodia reported 841 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the national tally to 15,361, the Ministry of Health said in a statement on Monday

PHNOM PENH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Cambodia reported 841 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the national tally to 15,361, the Ministry of Health said in a statement on Monday.

The new cases included 525 in capital Phnom Penh.

A total of 61 patients have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 5,430, while the death toll reached 106.

Cambodia has been enduring the third wave of COVID-19 community transmission since Feb. 20. In a bid to flatten the infection curve, the country has imposed a lockdown in Phnom Penh and adjacent Ta Khmau city in Kandal from April 15 to May 5, and in the coastal city of Preah Sihanouk from April 23 to May 6.

The country launched an anti-COVID-19 inoculation drive on Feb 10. So far, some 1.42 million out of the kingdom's 16-million population had been vaccinated against the virus, showed a government report.