Cambodia Reports First Death From Coronavirus Since Outbreak Of Pandemic - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 02:24 PM

Cambodia's health ministry has announced the first death from the coronavirus since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, media reported on Thursday

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) Cambodia's health ministry has announced the first death from the coronavirus since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, media reported on Thursday.

According to the national Khmer Times newspaper, the patient was a 50-year-old Cambodian man who worked as a driver of a Chinese citizen, who contracted the virus after visiting the N8 club in the city of Phnom Penh � one of the main clusters of infections.

Mass infections in the N8 club triggered the second wave of the pandemic in the country, with the number of cases nearly doubling over the past weeks.

Cambodia has so far registered 1,163 cases of the coronavirus and 597 recoveries.

More Stories From World

