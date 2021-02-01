UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cambodia Reports New Imported COVID-19 Case, Tally At 466

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 01:04 PM

Cambodia reports new imported COVID-19 case, tally at 466

Cambodia confirmed one new imported COVID-19 case on Monday, bringing the total number of infections in the kingdom to 466, said a Ministry of Health (MoH) statement

PHNOM PENH (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Cambodia confirmed one new imported COVID-19 case on Monday, bringing the total number of infections in the kingdom to 466, said a Ministry of Health (MoH) statement.

The new case was detected on a 20-year-old Cambodian woman returning via land border on Jan. 15, the statement said.

"Her sample was taken for a lab test for the third time (on Sunday) and the result showed that the woman was positive for COVID-19," it said, adding that she is currently undergoing treatment at the Pailin Provincial Referral Hospital.

The Southeast Asian nation has so far registered a total of 466 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with zero deaths and 443 recoveries, according to the statement.

Related Topics

Cambodia Border Women Sunday Asia

Recent Stories

Cebu Pacific introduces new Baggage Policy startin ..

16 minutes ago

McGarry comes to the fore once again in 10K, Garre ..

18 minutes ago

'Say no to Child brides'

22 minutes ago

This Chinese New Year stay focused and determined ..

36 minutes ago

Motorcyclist killed in sargodha

2 minutes ago

Thirteen Militants, Including Taliban Commander, K ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.