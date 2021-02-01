Cambodia reports new imported COVID-19 case, tally at 466

(@FahadShabbir)

PHNOM PENH (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Cambodia confirmed one new imported COVID-19 case on Monday, bringing the total number of infections in the kingdom to 466, said a Ministry of Health (MoH) statement.

The new case was detected on a 20-year-old Cambodian woman returning via land border on Jan. 15, the statement said.

"Her sample was taken for a lab test for the third time (on Sunday) and the result showed that the woman was positive for COVID-19," it said, adding that she is currently undergoing treatment at the Pailin Provincial Referral Hospital.

The Southeast Asian nation has so far registered a total of 466 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with zero deaths and 443 recoveries, according to the statement.