UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cambodia Resumes Sports Activities After Community Outbreak Of COVID-19 Contained

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 02:12 PM

Cambodia resumes sports activities after community outbreak of COVID-19 contained

Cambodia on Thursday allowed the resumption of all sports activities after the community outbreak of the COVID-19 had been brought under control

PHNOM PENH (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Cambodia on Thursday allowed the resumption of all sports activities after the community outbreak of the COVID-19 had been brought under control.

Hang Chuon Naron, minister of education, youth and sports, said in a statement that the kingdom decided to allow gyms, sports clubs, league tournaments, and athlete trainings to resume from now onwards, but they must strictly follow safety measures.

All sports players must register Names, telephone numbers, and addresses with the sports facilities for urgent contacts, while the sports facilities must sanitize their sports equipment regularly.

"All sports players must wear a face mask, wash their hands with soap or alcohol, have their body temperature screened and keep a physical distance of 1.5 meters between each other," the minister said.The move came after the kingdom declared on Tuesday that the first wave of COVID-19 community outbreak was over after no locally transmitted cases had been detected in the last two weeks.

Related Topics

Sports Education Cambodia All From

Recent Stories

PCF lifts ban on Army, WAPDA pedallers

2 minutes ago

Seven arrested, narcotics,weapon seized in sargodh ..

2 minutes ago

Aiman, Minal’s father passes away in Karachi

6 minutes ago

USFK-affiliated S. Korean civilians, troops begin ..

3 minutes ago

KP govt releases Rs.40.3 M to setup Braille print ..

7 minutes ago

RCB gears up campaign against defaulters; collects ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.