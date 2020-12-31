Cambodia resumes sports activities after community outbreak of COVID-19

Cambodia on Thursday allowed the resumption of all sports activities after the community outbreak of the COVID-19 had been brought under control

PHENOM PEHN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Cambodia on Thursday allowed the resumption of all sports activities after the community outbreak of the COVID-19 had been brought under control.

Hang Chuon Naron, minister of education, youth and sports, said in a statement that the kingdom decided to allow gyms, sports clubs, league tournaments, and athlete trainings to resume from now onwards, but they must strictly follow safety measures.

All sports players must register Names, telephone numbers, and addresses with the sports facilities for urgent contacts, while the sports facilities must sanitize their sports equipment regularly.

"All sports players must wear a face mask, wash their hands with soap or alcohol, have their body temperature screened and keep a physical distance of 1.5 meters between each other," the minister said.

The move came after the kingdom declared on Tuesday that the first wave of COVID-19 community outbreak was over after no locally transmitted cases had been detected in the last two weeks.