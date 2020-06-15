Cambodia says ASEAN-Russia FMs to discuss COVID-19 via video conference

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PHNOM PENH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :The foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Russia will hold a special meeting on COVID-19 via video conference on Wednesday, said a Cambodian foreign ministry's statement on Monday.

The meeting will be co-chaired by Indonesia as the current Country Coordinator for ASEAN-Russia Dialogue Relations, and the Russian Federation, the statement said.

During the meeting, the ASEAN-Russia foreign ministers will exchange views on best practices and lessons learnt in countering the pandemic, discuss ways to enhance cooperation in all areas of mutual interests and strengthen the ASEAN-Russia Strategic Partnership, particularly on public health, it said.

"This video conference is held amidst a tough and hectic time of unprecedented global challenges of COVID-19 pandemic, which needs collective combat through unity and solidarity that rest upon the foundation of an effective multilateralism," the statement said.

It added that the meeting will mark a new step forward in the ASEAN-Russia Strategic Partnership for long-term collaboration and cooperation.

ASEAN groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.