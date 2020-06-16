Cambodia received only 4,841 foreign tourists in April 2020, down 99 percent from 537,656 in the same month last year, according to the latest report released by the Ministry of Tourism on Tuesday

PHNOM PENH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Cambodia received only 4,841 foreign tourists in April 2020, down 99 percent from 537,656 in the same month last year, according to the latest report released by the Ministry of Tourism on Tuesday.

The report said some 3,031 Chinese, 1,157 Thais and 174 South Koreans visited the kingdom in April this year, down 98 percent, 96 percent and 99 percent respectively over the same month last year.

It added that during the first four months (January-April) of this year, the Southeast Asian country greeted 1.16 million international visitors, down 52 percent from 2.41 million over the same period last year.

Tourism Minister Thong Khon said early this month that Cambodia could lose about 3 billion U.S. Dollars in tourism revenue in 2020 due to the remarkable drop in international tourist arrivals as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"For 2020, due to the COVID-19 crisis, the number of foreign tourists to Cambodia can drop by 70 percent," he said.

By the end of May, Khon said about 2,956 tourism-related establishments such as hotels, guesthouses, restaurants, massage parlors, karaoke clubs, nightclubs and tour and travel companies had been either suspended or closed, affecting 45,405 workers.

Tourism is one of the four sectors supporting Cambodia's economy as the country attracted 6.6 million international visitors in 2019, earning a total revenue of 4.9 billion U.S. dollars.

Cambodia has so far reported a total of 128 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 125 patients cured and three remained hospitalized, according to the Ministry of Health.