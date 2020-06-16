UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cambodia Sees 99 Pct Drop In Int'l Tourist Arrivals In April Due To COVID-19

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 05:53 PM

Cambodia sees 99 pct drop in int'l tourist arrivals in April due to COVID-19

Cambodia received only 4,841 foreign tourists in April 2020, down 99 percent from 537,656 in the same month last year, according to the latest report released by the Ministry of Tourism on Tuesday

PHNOM PENH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Cambodia received only 4,841 foreign tourists in April 2020, down 99 percent from 537,656 in the same month last year, according to the latest report released by the Ministry of Tourism on Tuesday.

The report said some 3,031 Chinese, 1,157 Thais and 174 South Koreans visited the kingdom in April this year, down 98 percent, 96 percent and 99 percent respectively over the same month last year.

It added that during the first four months (January-April) of this year, the Southeast Asian country greeted 1.16 million international visitors, down 52 percent from 2.41 million over the same period last year.

Tourism Minister Thong Khon said early this month that Cambodia could lose about 3 billion U.S. Dollars in tourism revenue in 2020 due to the remarkable drop in international tourist arrivals as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"For 2020, due to the COVID-19 crisis, the number of foreign tourists to Cambodia can drop by 70 percent," he said.

By the end of May, Khon said about 2,956 tourism-related establishments such as hotels, guesthouses, restaurants, massage parlors, karaoke clubs, nightclubs and tour and travel companies had been either suspended or closed, affecting 45,405 workers.

Tourism is one of the four sectors supporting Cambodia's economy as the country attracted 6.6 million international visitors in 2019, earning a total revenue of 4.9 billion U.S. dollars.

Cambodia has so far reported a total of 128 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 125 patients cured and three remained hospitalized, according to the Ministry of Health.

Related Topics

China Same South Korea Cambodia April May 2019 2020 From Asia Billion Million

Recent Stories

Price of 24 Karat gold goes up by Rs. 900

26 minutes ago

OPPO's #HowFastCanBe hits 70M+ views as TikTokers ..

34 minutes ago

UAE chairs 3rd regional consultative meeting of Gl ..

41 minutes ago

Department of Civil Aviation, RAK Police urge para ..

56 minutes ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler congratulates Moroccan King o ..

56 minutes ago

Capri Palace opens its doors for first time as a J ..

56 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.