Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Cambodia sees sharp decline in plastic bag imports after launch of plastic-free campaign

PHONM PENH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Cambodia has seen a significant drop in the imports of plastic bags after the Southeast Asian country launched a plastic-free campaign more than five months ago.

An Environment Ministry's report released on Wednesday showed that some 30 companies imported 33.5 tons of plastic bags in the fourth quarter of 2023, representing a decrease of 49 percent from 65.7 tons in the third quarter last year.

The imports of plastic bags had dropped up to 80 percent in January this year to 12 tons from 62.2 tons in the same month last year, the report added.

Environment Minister Eang Sophalleth attributed this sharp decline to the plastic-free campaign, which was launched on September 1, 2023 and has so far supported by more than 4 million people.

"The dramatic drop in plastic bag imports clearly shows that people are committed to reducing the use of plastic bags for the sake of the country's clean, green and sustainable development," he told Xinhua.

The minister also expressed his sincere thanks to all participants in the plastic-free campaign for their contributions to protecting the environment, hoping that more people will continue to join this campaign for a plastic-free Cambodia.

