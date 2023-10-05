Cambodia sees sharp rise in dengue fever cases, with 38 deaths in first 9 months

PHNOM PENH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) -- Cambodia had recorded 21,568 dengue fever cases in the first nine months of 2023, a significant rise of 184 percent from 7,597 cases over the same period last year, a health official said on Thursday.

"The disease killed 38 people during the January-September period this year, up from 14 deaths over the same period last year," Leang Rithea, National Dengue Program manager and deputy director of the National Center for Parasitology and Malaria Control, told Xinhua.

With the instruction from Health Minister Chheang Ra, the provincial health departments across the country have provided Abate, a chemical substance used to put in water pots to kill larvae, to households and sprayed insecticide to kill mosquitoes since August, he said.

"We have been working actively with development partners and organizations to curb an outbreak of dengue fever in the country," he added.

Dengue fever is a viral disease transmitted through the bite of an Aedes mosquito, which is a day-biting mosquito.