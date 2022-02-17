UrduPoint.com

Cambodia, Singapore Vow To Strengthen Cooperation In Post-pandemic Era

Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Cambodia, Singapore vow to strengthen cooperation in post-pandemic era

Cambodia and Singapore have vowed to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in the post-COVID-19 pandemic era for mutual benefits, both sides said in separate statements released late Wednesday

PHNOM PENH, Feb. 17 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) --:Cambodia and Singapore have vowed to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in the post-COVID-19 pandemic era for mutual benefits, both sides said in separate statements released late Wednesday.

The commitment was made while Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan paid a two-day visit to Cambodia, and called on Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen on Wednesday.

"They reaffirmed the warm and longstanding ties between Singapore and Cambodia, and committed to further strengthening bilateral cooperation as both countries work towards post-COVID-19 recovery," Singapore's foreign ministry said in a statement.

Balakrishnan congratulated Hun Sen on Cambodia's successful management of the COVID-19 pandemic in the past two years, while Hun Sen welcomed the growing economic linkages and more Singapore investments, particularly in infrastructure and cold-chain logistics, the statement said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Visit Hun Singapore Cambodia

Recent Stories

World recognizes Pakistan's response to COVID-19 p ..

World recognizes Pakistan's response to COVID-19 pandemic: Senate told

6 minutes ago
 Beijing Concerned About Ban of Chinese Mobile Apps ..

Beijing Concerned About Ban of Chinese Mobile Apps in India - Commerce Ministry

7 minutes ago
 DHO praises Siddiqui charitable hospital for provi ..

DHO praises Siddiqui charitable hospital for providing medical services

7 minutes ago
 Malaysia reports highest daily spike of 27,831 COV ..

Malaysia reports highest daily spike of 27,831 COVID-19 cases

15 minutes ago
 PBCC awards central contracts to 17 players

PBCC awards central contracts to 17 players

15 minutes ago
 Singapore's GDP growth forecast for 2022 remains a ..

Singapore's GDP growth forecast for 2022 remains at 3-5 pct: ministry

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>