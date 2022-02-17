Cambodia, Singapore vow to strengthen cooperation in post-pandemic era

Cambodia and Singapore have vowed to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in the post-COVID-19 pandemic era for mutual benefits, both sides said in separate statements released late Wednesday

PHNOM PENH, Feb. 17 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) --:Cambodia and Singapore have vowed to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in the post-COVID-19 pandemic era for mutual benefits, both sides said in separate statements released late Wednesday.

The commitment was made while Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan paid a two-day visit to Cambodia, and called on Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen on Wednesday.

"They reaffirmed the warm and longstanding ties between Singapore and Cambodia, and committed to further strengthening bilateral cooperation as both countries work towards post-COVID-19 recovery," Singapore's foreign ministry said in a statement.

Balakrishnan congratulated Hun Sen on Cambodia's successful management of the COVID-19 pandemic in the past two years, while Hun Sen welcomed the growing economic linkages and more Singapore investments, particularly in infrastructure and cold-chain logistics, the statement said.