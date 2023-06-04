UrduPoint.com

Cambodia Supports China's Peace Plan For Ukraine - Defense Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 04, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Cambodia Supports China's Peace Plan for Ukraine - Defense Minister

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2023) Cambodia supports China's plan for a peaceful settlement of the Ukraine conflict, and encourages other countries to provide similar political solutions, Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Tea Banh said on Sunday.

"Cambodia support all initiative which provide political solution to end this war, such as China's 12 points initiative to resolve the Russian-Ukraine crisis. Cambodia appeals to international community to provide initiative with similar objective to obtain a political settlement," the minister said speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue summit in Singapore.

Banh noted that currently there were no established models that could be applied in this situation, but stressed that it was impossible to end the conflict through military action. He said Cambodia opposed the use of force against any country, and called for a stop to "encouraging" the expansion of the conflict and to economic sanctions.

"The most suitable choice is to end the bloodshed and return to the negotiation table in the spirits of win-win outcome. Russia, Ukraine and other countries... will continue to live alongside one another in the region... for hundreds of years. Any solution should focus on honoring each other and we certainly do not want to see anyone being forced against the wall," Banh said.

In February, China released a 12-point document dubbed "China's Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis," which underscores respect for the sovereignty of all countries, the cessation of hostilities and the resumption of peace talks between Moscow and Kiev.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said some provisions of the Chinese plan could be a basis for a peace settlement "if the West and Kiev are ready for it."

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia China Vladimir Putin Singapore Kiev Cambodia February Sunday All

Recent Stories

Ministry of Finance participates in 10th Global Fo ..

Ministry of Finance participates in 10th Global Forum Competent Authorities Conf ..

31 minutes ago
 Dubai Islamic Bank launches DIB ‘alt’, ultimat ..

Dubai Islamic Bank launches DIB ‘alt’, ultimate digital banking experience f ..

1 hour ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi appoints Mariam Al-Obaidli as Man ..

Bodour Al Qasimi appoints Mariam Al-Obaidli as Managing Director of Kalimat Grou ..

1 hour ago
 Magnitude 6 earthquake jolts Eastern Indonesia

Magnitude 6 earthquake jolts Eastern Indonesia

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Tonga on Independ ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Tonga on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy raises awareness on importance ..

Ministry of Economy raises awareness on importance of reporting suspicious trans ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.