BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2023) Cambodia supports China's plan for a peaceful settlement of the Ukraine conflict, and encourages other countries to provide similar political solutions, Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Tea Banh said on Sunday.

"Cambodia support all initiative which provide political solution to end this war, such as China's 12 points initiative to resolve the Russian-Ukraine crisis. Cambodia appeals to international community to provide initiative with similar objective to obtain a political settlement," the minister said speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue summit in Singapore.

Banh noted that currently there were no established models that could be applied in this situation, but stressed that it was impossible to end the conflict through military action. He said Cambodia opposed the use of force against any country, and called for a stop to "encouraging" the expansion of the conflict and to economic sanctions.

"The most suitable choice is to end the bloodshed and return to the negotiation table in the spirits of win-win outcome. Russia, Ukraine and other countries... will continue to live alongside one another in the region... for hundreds of years. Any solution should focus on honoring each other and we certainly do not want to see anyone being forced against the wall," Banh said.

In February, China released a 12-point document dubbed "China's Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis," which underscores respect for the sovereignty of all countries, the cessation of hostilities and the resumption of peace talks between Moscow and Kiev.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said some provisions of the Chinese plan could be a basis for a peace settlement "if the West and Kiev are ready for it."