Cambodia, Thailand Vow To Curb Air Pollution

Sumaira FH Published February 03, 2024 | 12:00 PM

Cambodia, Thailand vow to curb air pollution

PHNOM PENH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Cambodia and Thailand have vowed to prevent smog and other pollutants in the environment, aiming at protecting the well-being of the peoples in both neighboring countries, said a Cambodian Ministry of Environment's news release on Saturday.

The commitment was made during a conservation via telephone on Friday afternoon between Cambodian Environment Minister Eang Sophalleth and Thai Deputy Foreign Minister Jakkapong Sangmanee.

In their talks, Jakkapong said smog had affected the health of people in both countries every year, suggesting that the two countries establish a working group with a hotline to share information on smog and other environmental pollutants.

For his part, Sophalleth said environmental effects transcended national boundaries, expressing the need for joint efforts to address this issue.

He said Cambodia regularly monitored air quality in Phnom Penh, the capital city, and provinces across the Southeast Asian country to detect PM10 and PM2.5 air particles.

The results indicate that air quality is in a good condition.

