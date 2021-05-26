UrduPoint.com
Cambodia To Discuss Tourism Revitalization Program With Industry On Thursday - Reports

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) Cambodia is working on a plan to revitalize the country's tourism industry, battered by the COVID-19 pandemic, and will discuss it with the country's tourism companies on Thursday, the newspaper Khmer Times reported on Wednesday.

Earlier in the week, the country was reported to be preparing to welcome back foreign tourists in the fourth quarter this year.

According to the Cambodian news outlet, the country's tourism ministry has prepared a program, which includes centralized development and the use of packaged tours during the initial period of the country's reopening, as well as lifting quarantine for vaccinated tourists coming from countries with a high percentage of vaccinated citizens.

Following the Thursday meeting between the ministry and the tourism sector, the program's final draft will be submitted to the government for approval.

The proposed packaged tours will initially cover the province of Siem Reap and its famous ancient temple complex Angkor Wat.

According to the ministry, the country's tourism industry lost over $3 billion from March 2020 to March 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

