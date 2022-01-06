UrduPoint.com

Cambodia To Donate 3 Mln Face Masks, Medical Supplies To Myanmar For COVID-19 Fight

Cambodia will provide millions of face masks and a number of medical supplies and equipment to Myanmar to help it fight the COVID-19 pandemic, a health official said on Thursday

The assistance includes 3 million face masks, 200,000 N95 masks, 100,000 goggles, 30,000 sets of personal protective equipment, 30,000 face shields, 3,000 plastic safety boots, 50 units of ventilator machines, 50 patient monitors and accessories, and 50 units of oxygen concentrators.

"Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen will deliver the items to Myanmar during his visit to the country on Jan. 7 and Jan. 8," Cambodian health ministry's secretary of state Yok Sambath told reporters.

It will be the third time Cambodia has provided COVID-19 aid to Myanmar.

Hun Sen will leave Phnom Penh on Friday morning for Myanmar, where he will hold a bilateral meeting with Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, chairman of the State Administration Council of Myanmar.

The two leaders will exchange views on bilateral and multilateral cooperation and the recent developments in the 10-country Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), according to a Cambodian foreign ministry statement.

Cambodia is the rotating chair of ASEAN for 2022.

Hun Sen said Wednesday that his visit is to help solve the political crisis in Myanmar based on a five-point consensus reached at ASEAN's emergency summit on April 24, 2021 in Jakarta, Indonesia.

