Cambodia to host 5th Asian Youth Games in 2029

DUBAI, Nov. 22 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) --:The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) added two more multi-sport games to its Calendar during the 40th OCA General Assembly in Dubai on Sunday.

According to the OCA, the National Olympic Committee of Cambodia signed a host city contract with the OCA to organize the 5th Asian Youth Games in Phnom Penh in 2029.

This will be the first time Cambodia will host an OCA event and it will come six years after the country hosts the 11-nation Southeast Asian Games for the first time in 2023.

Later in the meeting, the host city of the 2034 Asian Games Riyadh, Saudi Arabia asked the General Assembly for approval to host the OCA's 7th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in 2025. The proposal was put to the house and passed unanimously, providing Riyadh with a test event nine years before they organize the 22nd Asian Games.