Cambodia To Open Museums Closed Over COVID-19 Pandemic In June - Culture Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 12:20 AM

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) Cambodia is in June planning to open all museums in the country that were closed in March over the spread of the coronavirus, the country's Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts said on Thursday.

"All museums in Cambodia will reopen for visitors in early June after conducting preventive disinfection procedures," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the exact date will be reported later.

According to the statement, a number of requirements will apply to museum visitors, both Cambodian citizens and foreigners, including the obligatory wearing of masks, social distancing and temperature measurement before entering the museum. For people with fever and other symptoms of colds, the entrance to museums will be closed, the statement added.

Earlier this week, the Cambodian authorities lifted the entry ban for citizens of six countries that were previously considered by the Health Ministry the most dangerous in terms of the spread of the coronavirus, namely the US, Germany, Italy, France, Spain and Iran. The ban was introduced in mid-March.

At the same time, all people coming to Cambodia are obliged to have medical certificates confirming that they are not infected with the disease with tests being run no later than 72 hours before the arrival in the country. In addition, all arrivals will have to undergo 14-day quarantine at special state facilities.

So far, the country has confirmed a total of 122 cases of the disease. All patients have recovered, no fatalities have been reported.

