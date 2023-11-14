Cambodia to provide free vocational training for youths from vulnerable households

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PHNOM PENH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Cambodia on Tuesday launched a program to provide free vocational and technical training to some 1.5 million young people from poor and vulnerable households across the country.

Speaking at the launching event in Phnom Penh, Prime Minister Hun Manet said the program aimed at equipping them with technical skills to enable the young people to get jobs and better income in the future.

"Poor and vulnerable youths will not only get training free of charge but also receive a monthly allowance of 280,000 riel (70 U.S. Dollars)," he said.

Youths will be able to study at the country's vocational and technical schools in 38 majors in 10 priority areas, namely construction, electricity and energy, electronics, air conditioning and heating, manufacturing, general mechanics and automobile mechanics, tourism, services, agriculture and agro-industry, and business and information technology.

"We're confident that the program will contribute to reducing the kingdom's poverty to below 10 percent," he said.

Poverty rate in the Southeast Asian country stood at 16.6 percent in 2022, down from 36.7 percent in 2014, according to a United Nations Development Program (UNDP)-Cambodia's report.