Open Menu

Cambodia To Provide Free Vocational Training For Youths From Vulnerable Households

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 14, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Cambodia to provide free vocational training for youths from vulnerable households

PHNOM PENH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Cambodia on Tuesday launched a program to provide free vocational and technical training to some 1.5 million young people from poor and vulnerable households across the country.

Speaking at the launching event in Phnom Penh, Prime Minister Hun Manet said the program aimed at equipping them with technical skills to enable the young people to get jobs and better income in the future.

"Poor and vulnerable youths will not only get training free of charge but also receive a monthly allowance of 280,000 riel (70 U.S. Dollars)," he said.

Youths will be able to study at the country's vocational and technical schools in 38 majors in 10 priority areas, namely construction, electricity and energy, electronics, air conditioning and heating, manufacturing, general mechanics and automobile mechanics, tourism, services, agriculture and agro-industry, and business and information technology.

"We're confident that the program will contribute to reducing the kingdom's poverty to below 10 percent," he said.

Poverty rate in the Southeast Asian country stood at 16.6 percent in 2022, down from 36.7 percent in 2014, according to a United Nations Development Program (UNDP)-Cambodia's report.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Technology United Nations Electricity Business Poor Agriculture Young Phnom Penh Hun Cambodia Undp Event From Asia Million Jobs

Recent Stories

PM directs formulation of strategy to improve FBR’s performance

2 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif all set to arrive in Quetta today

Nawaz Sharif all set to arrive in Quetta today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Stocks on cautious footing ahead of US inflation r ..

Stocks on cautious footing ahead of US inflation report

13 hours ago
 Excise Department crackdown on illegal tinted glas ..

Excise Department crackdown on illegal tinted glasses, fancy number plates

13 hours ago
Sogetsu Ikebana arranges flowers exhibition

Sogetsu Ikebana arranges flowers exhibition

14 hours ago
 Musadiq for abolishing subsidies to achieve prospe ..

Musadiq for abolishing subsidies to achieve prosperity targets in country

14 hours ago
 Dairy Expo 2023 to start from Nov 15

Dairy Expo 2023 to start from Nov 15

14 hours ago
 PML-N’s workers to welcome Nawaz Sharif in Quett ..

PML-N’s workers to welcome Nawaz Sharif in Quetta: Karim

14 hours ago
 WHO's support for provision of healthcare faciliti ..

WHO's support for provision of healthcare facilities lauded

14 hours ago
 Two soldiers embraced martyrdom, terrorist killed ..

Two soldiers embraced martyrdom, terrorist killed amid fire exchange in NW

14 hours ago

More Stories From World