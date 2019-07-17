UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cambodia To Return 1,600 Tonnes Of Waste To US, Canada

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 05:31 PM

Cambodia to return 1,600 tonnes of waste to US, Canada

Cambodia will send back 1,600 tonnes of plastic waste found in shipping containers to the US and Canada, an official said Wednesday, as Southeast Asian countries revolt against an onslaught of rubbish shipments

Phnom Penh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :Cambodia will send back 1,600 tonnes of plastic waste found in shipping containers to the US and Canada, an official said Wednesday, as Southeast Asian countries revolt against an onslaught of rubbish shipments.

China's decision to ban foreign plastic waste imports last year threw global recycling into chaos, leaving developed nations struggling to find countries to send their trash.

The rubbish was found Tuesday in scores of shipping containers at the port town of Sihanoukville and will be sent back to its origin, environment ministry spokesman Neth Pheaktra told AFP.

"Cambodia is not a bin for out-of-date technology to be dumped in," he added.

He said 70 containers full of plastic waste were shipped from the United State while another 13 were sent from Canada.

Images of officials inspecting the containers, stuffed with bundled plastic, riled up Cambodian social media users.

The trash delivery was a "serious insult", Transparency International Cambodia executive director Preap Kol said in a Facebook post.

Huge quantities of rubbish have wound up on Southeast Asian shores as opposition to handling exported trash is growing in the region.

Indonesia announced this month it was sending back dozens of containers full of waste to France and other developed nations, while neighbouring Malaysia said in May it was shipping 450 tonnes of imported plastic waste back to its sources.

Around 300 million tonnes of plastic are produced every year, according to the Worldwide Fund for Nature, with much of it ending up in landfills or polluting the seas in what has become a growing international crisis.

Related Topics

Technology Canada Social Media Facebook France Cambodia Malaysia May Post From Asia Million Opposition

Recent Stories

PIA flight makes emergency landing at Sialkot Airp ..

2 minutes ago

Hamas Official Says Discussed Moscow's Role in Opp ..

3 minutes ago

Pak swimmers to feature in FINA World C'ship

3 minutes ago

89 prisoner's diagnosed with HCV at health camp

3 minutes ago

We don't have funds to send team for Asian Men's U ..

3 minutes ago

US Ambassador Hails 'Top Speed' Development of US- ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.