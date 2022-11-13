Cambodia to Send Demining Instructors to Train Ukrainian Specialists - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2022) Cambodia in cooperation with Japan and Poland will send its demining specialists as instructors to train Ukrainian specialists, the Cambodian foreign ministry said on Sunday.

On Saturday, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen held bilateral meetings with the leaders of the United States, Canada and the European Union.

informed (US) President (Joe) Biden of the collaboration between Cambodia and Japan, via the Cambodian Mine Action Center (CMAC) and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), in dispatching Cambodian deminers to help train the Ukraine's demining team in Poland and of Ukraine's request to Japan to provide demining equipment," the ministry said in a statement.

Cambodian deminers are considered among the best in the world as the country is one of the most mine-affected countries in the world.