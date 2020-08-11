Cambodia to Suspend Air Services With Philippines Due to Spike in COVID-19 Cases - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) Cambodia will halt air traffic with the Philippines starting from Thursday after seeing an increased number of COVID-19 cases imported from the archipelago nation, local media reported on Tuesday.

On Saturday, 13 Chinese citizens with COVID-19 arrived in Cambodia on a flight from the Philippines.

"The Ministry noticed that the number of infection cases has spiked in the Philippines, resulting in the country having the most infection cases among Asean member states," Health Minister Mam Bun Heng said, as cited by the Khmer Times newspaper.

On August 1, Cambodia banned air services with Malaysia and Indonesia after more than 10 passengers arriving from those nations tested positive for the coronavirus.

Cambodia has recorded 266 COVID-19 cases throughout the pandemic, with no deaths and 220 recoveries.