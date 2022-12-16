Cambodia to Train Ukrainian Combat Engineers in January, April - Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) Cambodia will provide training to combat engineers of the Ukrainian armed forces in Phnom Penh in January next year and send its training experts to a joint training in Poland in April, the Cambodian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"Cambodia will provide training to 15 Ukrainian deminers including senior leaders of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in January 2023 in Phnom Penh, and will dispatch a team of experts to conduct another training for Ukrainian deminers in April 2023 in Poland with the support from Japan," the ministry said.

The foreign ministry also urged parties of the conflict in Ukraine to refrain from "actions that may escalate and increase violence" and "explore peaceful settlements."

The ministry presented this decision in a report on the outcomes of Prime Minister Hun Sen's attendance of the EU-ASEAN Summit on December 14.