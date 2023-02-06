UrduPoint.com

Cambodia Welcomes 1st Group Tour Of Chinese Tourists After Pandemic

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2023 | 06:58 PM

Cambodia welcomes 1st group tour of Chinese tourists after pandemic

Cambodia on Monday welcomed the first group tour of Chinese tourists after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a representative of the kingdom's tour and travel operators said

PHNOM PENH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) Cambodia on Monday welcomed the first group tour of Chinese tourists after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a representative of the kingdom's tour and travel operators said.

A flight carrying some 140 Chinese tourists in a group tour landed at the Phnom Penh International Airport on Monday afternoon from Southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, receiving a warm welcome from Cambodian tourism officials and tour operators, said Chhay Sivlin, president of the Cambodia Association of Travel Agents.

"Tourism Ministry's Secretary of State Hor Sarun and I greeted them at the airport upon their arrival and presented them with roses, wrist garlands, and traditional scarves," she told Xinhua via telephone.

Sivlin said the tourists, on a five-day tour program, will visit capital city Phnom Penh, the cultural province Siem Reap, and the coastal province Preah Sihanouk.

Related Topics

China Visit Siem Reap Phnom Penh Shenzhen Cambodia From Airport

Recent Stories

Azerbaijan keen to promote trade ties with Pakista ..

Azerbaijan keen to promote trade ties with Pakistan: envoy

4 minutes ago
 Rupee breaks downward trend against dollar

Rupee breaks downward trend against dollar

26 minutes ago
 Adani shares dive again as Indian opposition stage ..

Adani shares dive again as Indian opposition stages demos

4 minutes ago
 Students' delegation witness Senate proceedings

Students' delegation witness Senate proceedings

1 minute ago
 Senate unanimously passes resolution for strengthe ..

Senate unanimously passes resolution for strengthening FSC

1 minute ago
 The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) iss ..

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues shutdown programme

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.