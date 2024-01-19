Open Menu

Cambodia Welcomes 547,798 Chinese Tourists Last Year, Up 412.5 Pct

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 19, 2024 | 05:00 PM

PHNOM PENH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Cambodia received 547,798 Chinese visitors in 2023, up 412.5 percent from only 106,875 in a year earlier, said a Ministry of Tourism's report released on Friday.

The number accounted for 10 percent of the total international tourist arrivals to the Southeast Asian country last year, the report said.

It added that Cambodia attracted a total of 5.45 million foreign visitors in 2023, an increase of almost 140 percent from the 2.27 million international guests in the year before.

China was the third largest source of foreign tourists to the kingdom after Thailand and Vietnam, the report said, adding that some 1.

82 million Thais and nearly 1.02 million Vietnamese traveled to Cambodia last year, up 113 percent and 120 percent, respectively.

Cambodia and China jointly launched the 2024 People-to-People Exchange Year initiative last week, aiming at further deepening cultural exchanges and boosting the tourism sector.

"I'm strongly confident that the 2024 Cambodia-China People-to-People Exchange Year will become a new driving force to attract more Chinese tourists and investors to Cambodia, contributing further to deepening the bonds of friendship between the peoples of the two countries," Cambodian Tourism Minister Sok Soken said at the launching event in Siem Reap province last Saturday.

