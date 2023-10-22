Open Menu

Cambodia Wins 2 World Travel Awards

Umer Jamshaid Published October 22, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Cambodia wins 2 world travel awards

PHNOM PENH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) Cambodia has won two prestigious awards from the World travel Awards for 2023, the country's Ministry of Tourism said in a news release on Sunday.

It emerged as the winner of "Asia's Leading Cultural Destination" and "Asia's Leading Youth Travel Destination," according to the release.

Ministry of Tourism's Secretary of State and Spokesman Top Sopheak said Cambodia is a cultural and ecological tourism destination.

"We are well known for the Angkor Archeological Park, a world heritage site in northwest Siem Reap province, and a beautiful bay in southwest Sihanoukville," he told Xinhua.

Tourism is one of the four pillars supporting Cambodia's economy.

According to the Ministry of Tourism, the Southeast Asian country recorded some 3.5 million international tourists during the January-August period of 2023, a year-on-year increase of 250.8 percent.

