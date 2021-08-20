UrduPoint.com

Cambodian Court May Announce Verdict For Khmer Rouge Leader In Six Months

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 01:50 AM

Cambodian Court May Announce Verdict for Khmer Rouge Leader in Six Months

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) The Cambodian court said on Thursday that it may announce its decision on an appeal against the life sentence for 90-years-old Khieu Samphan, the ex-Cambodian leader and the last living member of the Khmer Rouge movement's leadership, in six months.

On Monday, the court started four-day hearings on the appeal filed by Samphan's defense, according to which the life sentence should be annulled as the defendant is old and "had a minor role to play in the Khmer Rouge regime."

"I do not know the exact date when the decision on the appeal will be announced. However, I suppose that this could happen not earlier than six months," Chea Leang, a state co-prosecutor, said as quoted by Cambodian newspaper Phnom Penh Post.

In 2018, Samphan, also called "Brother Number Five" in the Khmer Rouge's hierarchy, was sentenced to life in prison for crimes against humanity, the genocide of ethnic Vietnamese people living in Cambodia and war crimes.

He is also well-known for his persecution policy of Cambodian intellectuals that resulted in the death of thousands of them during the Khmer Rouge's rule.

The radical left-wing Khmer Rouge movement, led by Pol Pot, seized power in Cambodia in 1975 after years of guerrilla warfare. Over three years, the Khmer Rouge dictatorship eliminated up to 2 million people, including ethnic minorities and religious groups as the movement enforced a state atheism policy. After the regime was ousted in 1979, Pol Pot hid in jungles with the remnants of his movement and died from cancer in 1998.

Related Topics

Died Phnom Penh Cambodia May 2018 Cancer Dictator Post From Million Court

Recent Stories

Green list for travel to Abu Dhabi updated

Green list for travel to Abu Dhabi updated

1 minute ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary discuss l ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary discuss latest developments in Afghanis ..

2 hours ago
 Medevac flight arrives in Abu Dhabi carrying Akkar ..

Medevac flight arrives in Abu Dhabi carrying Akkar explosion victims

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee update procedure to enter Ab ..

4 hours ago
 Dubai records 365,632 tonnes exports, 260,001 tonn ..

Dubai records 365,632 tonnes exports, 260,001 tonnes imports in dhow trade durin ..

5 hours ago
 UAE beat Tahiti 4-3 at opener of FIFA Beach Soccer ..

UAE beat Tahiti 4-3 at opener of FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.