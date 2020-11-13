UrduPoint.com
Cambodian Cybercrime Bill Gives Government Unfettered Access To User Data - Watchdog

Fri 13th November 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) A cybercrime bill in the pipeline in Cambodia will give the already emboldened government greater access to user data, increasing its ability to quench dissent, a rights advocacy group warned Friday.

Human Rights Watch said in a statement it had obtained the latest available version of the draft law, which obligates service providers to store and share internet traffic data with the authorities.

The bill seeks to ban acts that amount to frightening, threatening or verbally abusing others online and punish postings that have an "adverse effect" on national security or cause a loss of "public confidence" in the government with three years in jail.

None of these terms are clearly defined.

"The draft cybercrime law's terms are incredibly broad and vague, and would give an already authoritarian government even more power to arbitrarily prosecute critics and political opponents," HRW Asia Director Brad Adams said.

The watchdog cited a litany of restrictions that the Asian nation had imposed over the years on internet and social media users, including giving the telecoms ministry a right to block websites for "breaking solidarity." It urged tech and telecoms firms to call for the bill to be dropped.

