Cambodian FM says COVID-19 vaccine only solution for return to normalcy

PHNOM PENH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn said that COVID-19 vaccine is the only solution for countries to return to a normal situation, according to a foreign ministry's press statement on Thursday.

Sokhonn made the remarks during a virtual meeting with Louise Mushikiwabo, secretary general of the International Organization of la Francophonie (OIF) on Tuesday, exchanging views on equitable and universal access to vaccines against COVID-19.

"His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister said that no country can be considered safe if other countries are not. The vaccine is the only solution for the return to a normal situation," the statement said.

Sokhonn also informed Mushikiwabo that Cambodia has begun an anti-COVID-19 vaccination drive since last month after receiving vaccines from China and the COVAX Facility.

He said more vaccines are expected to arrive in the country in the next few weeks.

According to a government report, as of Wednesday, some 308,459 people in priority groups had been vaccinated against the COVID-19.

The Southeast Asian nation has reported a total of 1,541 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, with one death and 898 recoveries, the Ministry of Health said on Thursday.