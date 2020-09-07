Cambodian FM to attend 53rd ASEAN FMs' meeting, related meetings via video conference

(@FahadShabbir)

PHNOM PENH (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn will participate in the 53rd ASEAN (the Association of Southeast Asian Nations) Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM) and related meetings to be held virtually on Sept. 9-12, according to a foreign ministry's statement on Monday.

The 53rd AMM and related meetings will review the ASEAN Blueprint and the implementation of the ASEAN Charter, focus on ways and means to realize the ASEAN community building and the recommendations for the ASEAN Community Vision Post-2025, the statement said.

It added that those meetings will further promote ASEAN's unity and solidarity, resilience, integration and connectivity, as well as engagement with the global community.

"The meetings also address the COVID-19 socio-economic impacts and the ASEAN's comprehensive recovery plan," the statement said.

Besides taking part in the 53rd AMM, Sokhonn, who is also a deputy prime minister, is expected to attend the Southeast Asia Nuclear Weapons-Free Zone Commission meeting, the 21st ASEAN Plus Three Foreign Ministers' Meeting, the 10th East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers' Meeting, and 27th ASEAN Regional Forum, among others, it said.

Founded in 1967, ASEAN groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Vietnam is the chair of ASEAN for 2020.