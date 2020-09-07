UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cambodian FM To Attend 53rd ASEAN FMs' Meeting, Related Meetings Via Video Conference

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 02:21 PM

Cambodian FM to attend 53rd ASEAN FMs' meeting, related meetings via video conference

Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn will participate in the 53rd ASEAN (the Association of Southeast Asian Nations) Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM) and related meetings to be held virtually on Sept. 9-12, according to a foreign ministry's statement on Monday

PHNOM PENH (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn will participate in the 53rd ASEAN (the Association of Southeast Asian Nations) Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM) and related meetings to be held virtually on Sept. 9-12, according to a foreign ministry's statement on Monday.

The 53rd AMM and related meetings will review the ASEAN Blueprint and the implementation of the ASEAN Charter, focus on ways and means to realize the ASEAN community building and the recommendations for the ASEAN Community Vision Post-2025, the statement said.

It added that those meetings will further promote ASEAN's unity and solidarity, resilience, integration and connectivity, as well as engagement with the global community.

"The meetings also address the COVID-19 socio-economic impacts and the ASEAN's comprehensive recovery plan," the statement said.

Besides taking part in the 53rd AMM, Sokhonn, who is also a deputy prime minister, is expected to attend the Southeast Asia Nuclear Weapons-Free Zone Commission meeting, the 21st ASEAN Plus Three Foreign Ministers' Meeting, the 10th East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers' Meeting, and 27th ASEAN Regional Forum, among others, it said.

Founded in 1967, ASEAN groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Vietnam is the chair of ASEAN for 2020.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Thailand Nuclear Singapore Indonesia Myanmar Brunei Philippines Cambodia Laos Malaysia Vietnam 2020 Asia Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

UAE condemns attack on police officers in Tunisia

8 minutes ago

UAE’s planned city on Mars to get help from NYUA ..

8 minutes ago

Leather Manufactures exports increase record 33.81 ..

1 minute ago

Jordan, Palestine highlight two state solution to ..

1 minute ago

Vietnam's chemical imports down in 8 months

1 minute ago

Saira Peter's performance on defence day enthralls ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.