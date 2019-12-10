UrduPoint.com
Cambodian Foreign Ministry Strongly Condemns US Sanctions Against 2 Nationals

Muhammad Irfan 56 seconds ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 11:48 PM

The Cambodian Foreign Ministry deprecated on Tuesday the economic sanctions that the United States has imposed against two Cambodian nationals, as well as more than 10 commercial enterprises associated with these individuals

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) The Cambodian Foreign Ministry deprecated on Tuesday the economic sanctions that the United States has imposed against two Cambodian nationals, as well as more than 10 commercial enterprises associated with these individuals.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation expressed its strong dismay over the arbitrary designation of Cambodian nationals working in both public and private sectors under Global Magnitsky Act. It is very disturbing when public figures of a country have become subjects of punitive measures of another country based on groundless accounts and accusations in total disregard of the legal and judicial independence of the country," a spokesperson for the ministry said in a statement.

These sanctions undermine efforts to restore confidence between Cambodia and the United States as reflected in recent phone conversations held between Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen and US President Donald Trump, the ministry added.

On Monday, Washington passed a special presidential decree allowing the US Treasury to sanction two Cambodian citizens, former military commander Kun Kim and businessman Okhna Try Pheap, whom they accused of corruption, as well as more than 10 commercial enterprises associated with them.

According to regional observers, both figures were close to the Cambodian prime minister.

