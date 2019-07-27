UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cambodian Gov't Slams Reports On Secret Naval Base Deal With China As 'Fake News'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 20 seconds ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 12:20 AM

Cambodian Gov't Slams Reports on Secret Naval Base Deal With China as 'Fake News'

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2019) The recent reports about a secret agreement between China and Cambodia on the lease of the Ream Naval Base are fake, Phay Siphan, the official spokesman for the Cambodian government, said on Friday.

On Monday, The Wall Street Journal reported that Cambodia had sealed a secret agreement with China, which allowed the latter to use the facility for the next 30 years.

"These groundless allegations are the worst of fake news and affect Cambodia's reputation. The government considers this negative fabricated news to be political in nature.

It is unacceptable on the part of Cambodia's leaders and its people, who are voters and decide the fate of their country," the spokesman said, quoted by Phnom Penh Post newspaper.

In the recent years China has been actively trying to expand its influence in Southeast Asia via considerable investments in the region's economies and a naval build-up. Japan, India and the United States have been expressing their concern regarding the matter.

Related Topics

India China Phnom Penh Japan United States Cambodia Post Government Agreement Asia

Recent Stories

People rejected opposition's call of black day: Mi ..

6 minutes ago

Proclaimed offender held in Nasirabad

6 minutes ago

Five child, mother hospitals to be set up: Dr. Yas ..

6 minutes ago

Four accused sent to jail on judicial remand in il ..

6 minutes ago

Wimbledon teen star Coco returns in Washington qua ..

6 minutes ago

Twenty-five babies' bodies found in I.Coast cemete ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.