Cambodian Opposition Recruits Protesters In Bordering Thailand For Saturday Rally- Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 07:49 PM

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) Cambodia's opposition is mobilizing the country's nationals working in the border provinces of Thailand to join a mass protest against Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen planned for Saturday, Thai media reported on Wednesday.

According to the Bangkok Post, the opposition is trying to recruit over 1,000 workers in the Aranyaprathet district for a rally on Saturday, the day when Sam Rainsy, the head of the Cambodian opposition and the co-founder of the Cambodia National Rescue Party, is expected to return to his country from Brussels, where he is meeting with European Parliament lawmakers.

Pol Col Benjapol Rodsawat, the chief of Thailand's Sa Kaeo immigration office, has pledged that Thai authorities will not allow any mass foreign political activities, the media added.

The Cambodian authorities accuse Rainsy of preparing a coup and conducting anti-state activities in the interests of foreign states, including the United States. The opposition leader said he was ready to risk "imprisonment or death" to oust Sen and hoped his return would trigger a powerful popular movement.

