Cambodian PM calls for fight against fake news, cyber-crimes

SIEM REAP, Cambodia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen on Wednesday called on regional media representatives to jointly fight against fake news and cyber-crimes.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 16th Asia Media Summit here, Hun Sen said fake news and cyber-crimes "are threatening and posing severe risks to individual's right and security in the region and in the globe." Media entities should "jointly enhance cooperation in thwarting fake news and cyber-crimes in information communication through disseminating real news to counter fake news," he told about 600 media representatives from 42 countries and regions around the world.

The prime minister also underlined that the media should collectively strengthen the law enforcement and professional ethics in order to avoid fake news dissemination, insults, hateful incitement, discrimination, conflicts between races, religions as well as exaggerating news from its real source, which could harm the social security.

He encouraged the media to strengthen close cooperation to solve conflicts of information dissemination that could cause chaos and impact on the use of digital technology.

Media representatives should work together to formulate policies, strategy framework, laws and regulations on information dissemination and digital safety standard, Hun Sen said, adding that these are the key factors for securing trading data, electronic payment, and internet security in order to fight against fake news and cyber-crimes.