Cambodian PM says right to survival most important thing for children during pandemic

PHNOM PENH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen said on Tuesday that the right to survival is the most fundamental right for children during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To safeguard their lives, COVID-19 vaccination was the best choice, he said in a message to mark the International Children's Day on June 1.

"Cambodia has been implementing the first and most important right for children it's the right to life through providing them, aged three years old and above, with COVID-19 vaccine," Hun Sen said.

He also recalled that during the pandemic, the government had provided cash assistance to more than 600,000 children in poor families across the southeast Asian nation.

Cambodia has so far administered COVID-19 vaccines to over 15 million people, or 94 percent of its total population of 16 million, the Health Ministry said, adding that of them, 4.

72 million, or 29.5 percent, are children aged from three to below 18 years old.

China's Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines have been widely used in the kingdom's immunization program, and Sinovac is the only vaccine used to inoculate children.

Buoyed by its high vaccination rates, Cambodia has resumed all socioeconomic activities and reopened its borders to fully vaccinated travelers without quarantine since last November.

According to the ministry, Cambodia has reported no new cases of COVID-19 for the last 24 days, and only four active cases remain in the kingdom.