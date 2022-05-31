UrduPoint.com

Cambodian PM Says Right To Survival Most Important Thing For Children During Pandemic

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 31, 2022 | 06:14 PM

Cambodian PM says right to survival most important thing for children during pandemic

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen said on Tuesday that the right to survival is the most fundamental right for children during the COVID-19 pandemic

PHNOM PENH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen said on Tuesday that the right to survival is the most fundamental right for children during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To safeguard their lives, COVID-19 vaccination was the best choice, he said in a message to mark the International Children's Day on June 1.

"Cambodia has been implementing the first and most important right for children it's the right to life through providing them, aged three years old and above, with COVID-19 vaccine," Hun Sen said.

He also recalled that during the pandemic, the government had provided cash assistance to more than 600,000 children in poor families across the southeast Asian nation.

Cambodia has so far administered COVID-19 vaccines to over 15 million people, or 94 percent of its total population of 16 million, the Health Ministry said, adding that of them, 4.

72 million, or 29.5 percent, are children aged from three to below 18 years old.

China's Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines have been widely used in the kingdom's immunization program, and Sinovac is the only vaccine used to inoculate children.

Buoyed by its high vaccination rates, Cambodia has resumed all socioeconomic activities and reopened its borders to fully vaccinated travelers without quarantine since last November.

According to the ministry, Cambodia has reported no new cases of COVID-19 for the last 24 days, and only four active cases remain in the kingdom.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Poor Hun Cambodia June November All From Government Best Asia Million

Recent Stories

Imran Khan says Pakistan pressurized to recognize ..

Imran Khan says Pakistan pressurized to recognize Israel

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy Organizes Annual Safety Review & Saf ..

Pakistan Navy Organizes Annual Safety Review & Safety Seminar

30 minutes ago
 Anila Ali thanks Imran Khan for allowing Pakistani ..

Anila Ali thanks Imran Khan for allowing Pakistani Jew to travel to Israel

34 minutes ago
 Euro area annual inflation hits new record of 8.1% ..

Euro area annual inflation hits new record of 8.1% in May

29 seconds ago
 Moldova to Look at Allies' Offers of Military Aid ..

Moldova to Look at Allies' Offers of Military Aid - Parliament Speaker

30 seconds ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi’s Media and Pub ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi’s Media and Publication Committee organized a ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.