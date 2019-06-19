UrduPoint.com
Cambodian PM To Attend 34th ASEAN Summit In Thailand

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 30 seconds ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 12:18 PM

Cambodian PM to attend 34th ASEAN summit in Thailand

PHNOM PENH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen will lead a high-level delegation to attend the 34th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Bangkok, Thailand from June 22 to 23, said a Foreign Ministry's statement on Wednesday.

The summit, with the theme "Advancing Partnership for Sustainability," will focus on promoting cooperation and strengthening consensus process among ASEAN members to address new global challenges, the statement said.

"The summit will also explore ways on how to bring ASEAN to a new height for sustainability and seamless connectivity," it said.

"It is expected that the outcomes of the 34th ASEAN Summit would reflect ASEAN's effort to advance the community-building process, and to promote ASEAN partnership for sustainable development, among others," the statement said.

Founded in 1967, ASEAN groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

