Cambodian PM urges more efforts to support multilateral trading system

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen on Wednesday called on the Asia-Europe regions to give more support for multilateral trading system, in order to further boost trade cooperation between the two continents

PHNOM PENH, Nov. 24 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) --:Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen on Wednesday called on the Asia-Europe regions to give more support for multilateral trading system, in order to further boost trade cooperation between the two continents.

Speaking at the opening session of the first Asia-Europe Economic and business Forum via videoconference from capital Phnom Penh, Hun Sen said international trade is a key locomotive for promoting economic growth and job creation.

"With the new trend of changes in trade and global supply chains ... both regions need to pay more attention to supporting multilateral trading system, especially further enhancing liberalization and trade facilitation by removing trade and investment barriers to tap the potential of Asia-Europe trade cooperation," he said.