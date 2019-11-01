UrduPoint.com
Cambodian Police Rule Out Foul Play In UK Tourist's Death

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 11:57 PM

The Cambodian police said on Friday that a deceased UK tourist found in the sea had not died a violent death

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) The Cambodian police said on Friday that a deceased UK tourist found in the sea had not died a violent death.

The body of Amelia Bambridge, aged 21, was discovered on Thursday floating near the maritime border between Thailand and Cambodia. She was last seen leaving a beach party on the Koh Rong island last week.

"There is no physical evidence to show there was any other cause beside drowning.

There are many questions to be answered as to how she drowned and whether she entered the sea near where her backpack and personal items, including phone were found," Colonel Sut Sam Un, the head of the police's technical and science unit said, as quoted by Khmer Times newspaper.

He added that the body had been handed over to the girl's family to be brought back to the United Kingdom.

Koh Rong is a popular destination for many foreign tourists due to its active nightlife.

