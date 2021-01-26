Cambodian Prime Minister Donates 7-Month Salary to Fight COVID-19 for 2nd Time

(@FahadShabbir)

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen on Tuesday announced donating his entire salary for seven months to help stem the spread of the coronavirus disease for the second time.

The official already made a similar donation in April 2020.

"To contribute to combating COVID-19, last year I donated my whole salary after paying the state payroll tax for seven months to the Ministry of Health. My salary is 10 million Riel per month, I have to pay 910,000 Riel per month for tax, and therefore 9,090,000 Riel per month, in total 63,639,000 Riel [$15,669] in 7 months, were donated to the Ministry of Health," the prime minister wrote on his Facebook page, as quoted by the state-run Agence Kampuchea Press new agency.

Sen went on to thank everyone who donated their a part of entire salaries to support the effort against the disease.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Cambodia has confirmed a total of 460 cases of COVID-19, without any deaths on record.