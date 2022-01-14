UrduPoint.com

Cambodian Prime Minister Kick-Starts Fourth-Dose COVID-19 Vaccination Drive - Reports

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen received his fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot on Friday and urged Cambodian citizens to follow his example, which marked the start of a vaccination campaign for a fourth dose

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen received his fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot on Friday and urged Cambodian citizens to follow his example, which marked the start of a vaccination campaign for a fourth dose.

"Today, my wife and I received our booster doses to prevent Covid-19 infection. There are no better choices than vaccination and adherence to health measures including the three dos and three don'ts," the Cambodian official said on Facebook, as quoted by the Phnom Penh Post newspaper.

The new vaccination campaign began in Cambodia amid the spread of the Omicron strain, the newspaper added.

"Again, I call on all compatriots to go get the jabs, both the (two-dose) regimen and booster shots in order to protect ourselves, families, villages, commune, and our entire nation," Hun was quoted as saying.

The prime minister and his spouse, Bun Rany, reportedly received their third vaccine doses in September.

On November 29, Cambodia announced an entry ban for travelers from Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Zambia, and Zimbabwe to curb the spread of Omicron, which was first detected in South Africa. The ban was lifted a week later.

