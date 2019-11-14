UrduPoint.com
Cambodian Prime Minister Orders Release Of Over 70 Opposition Members On Bail - Reports

Thu 14th November 2019 | 05:46 PM

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen on Thursday ordered the release on bail of more than 70 opposition activists, imprisoned for an attempt to overthrow his government, Thailand's Nation TV broadcaster reported

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen on Thursday ordered the release on bail of more than 70 opposition activists, imprisoned for an attempt to overthrow his government, Thailand's Nation tv broadcaster reported.

Hun Sen publicly announced the decision during the official opening of a new concrete plant, according to the TV channel. In his speech, the prime minister urged all legal authorities to prepare all of the necessary documentation and release those listed in the decree in the near future.

On Wednesday, the Khmer Times newspaper published an editorial saying that the government had allowed one of the opposition factions, led by Kem Sokha � a former president of the now-dissolved Cambodia National Rescue Party accused of participating in a coup against Hun Sen � to return to legal political activities.

The editorial also stated that the country's law enforcement would continue to go after Hun Sen's main political rival and another major figure in the party, Sam Rainsy, who has been residing abroad for several years. Last Sunday, Sokha was released from a two-year house arrest.

In 2017, the Cambodian Supreme Court dissolved the opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party following accusations that its members were plotting a coup against the government.

During the nation's 66th anniversary of independence on Saturday, Rainsy, one of the party's founders, tried to enter Cambodia to admittedly lead a revolt against Hun Sen's government but was barred from several flights to the country, as instructed by both the Thai and Indonesian authorities.

