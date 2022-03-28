UrduPoint.com

Cambodian Prime Minister Says Country Opposes Russia's Military Operation In Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2022 | 08:34 PM

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen called Russia a friend on Monday but condemned Russia's military operation in Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen called Russia a friend on Monday but condemned Russia's military operation in Ukraine.

"Our official position is that we strongly oppose the use of force or the threat of force against another country in international relations, we must respect the independence and sovereignty of countries. Respect for the independence and sovereignty of Ukraine is equal to respect for the independence and sovereignty of Cambodia," Hun Sen was quoted as saying by the Cambodian newspaper Khmer Times.

Hun Sen noted that Russia is a friend of Cambodia, but stressed that "this act of aggression (military operation in Ukraine) is unacceptable to Cambodia."

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.

>